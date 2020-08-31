Elk kills hunter

TILLAMOOK COUNTY — On Saturday, Aug. 29, Mark David, 66, from Hillsboro was archery hunting on private property in the area of Trask Road E in Tillamook. David wounded a 5X5 bull elk but was unable to locate it before dark, according to a press release from the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
David and the landowner attempted to find the wounded bull on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 30. At approximately 9:15 a.m., David located the bull and attempted to kill it with his bow. The elk charged David and gored him in the neck with its antlers. The landowner attempted to help David but he sustained fatal injuries and died.
The elk was killed and the meat was donated to the Tillamook County Jail following the investigation.
OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Tillamook Fire and Rescue and the Tillamook County Medical Examiner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In