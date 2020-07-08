NORTH BEND — Elk Creek Road (28-11-29.0), east of Myrtle Point, is closed for up to three months beginning July 7 as the Bureau of Land Management completes road repairs. The BLM will replace four culverts between milepost 0.4 and 2.8.
While through traffic is prohibited, users can access the area via a detour on Big Creek Road (29-11-28.0) off Highway 42 near Bridge. Once on Big Creek Road, travel 1.64 miles and veer to left onto Elk Creek Extension (28-10-31.0). After 3.5 miles, Elk Creek Extension ends and turns into Elk Creek Road (28-11-29.0). A map of the detour is available at https://www.blm.gov/office/coos-bay-district-office. Active haul is occurring in the area and drivers should watch for log trucks on these roads.
Once complete, the culvert replacements will improve public access and enhance fish habitat in the area, according to a BLM press release. The culverts are in danger of failing and are being replaced through the BLM’s deferred maintenance program. Three of the four culverts cross fish bearing streams and replacing the aging pipes will provide fish access to an additional 1.2 miles of high-quality stream habitat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In