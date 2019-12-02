COOS BAY — Last weekend the Egyptian Theatre hosted its annual showing of the movie “Elf,” complete with its tradition of holding a sock ball fight during the film’s snowball fight scene.
“When the snowball fight starts in Central Park we bring the lights up and throw socks,” Egyptian Theatre director Kara Long said.
Folks coming to the sock ball "Elf" showings bring a new pair of balled up socks with them, because after the movie ends the socks are rounded up and donated to local charities through the local Soroptimists group.
“The Soroptimists collect, wash, and re-pair every sock. There are I think 14 different charities that they distribute them to. Last year they collected 3,400 pairs of socks,” Long said.
The sock ball fight has become a favorite tradition of many Coos Bay kids of all ages. The Friday, Nov. 29, showing had an audience of 550. Another showing was held Saturday night.
You have free articles remaining.
This is the sixth year that the Egyptian has hosted the sock ball fight. Long said she began “Elf” screenings with a sock ball fight at her theater in Delaware, Ohio.
“I had a family that rented the theater from me when their home showing of “Elf” became too big for their house. They said ‘can we rent the theater on a Saturday morning and show Elf?’ And then they said ‘is it ok if we throw things, like socks and then give them away to charity?’” Long said.
Long gets a number of volunteers who help out with the sock ball event. Christian Perron, 11, helps by throwing out more socks from the balcony of the theater and picking up socks afterward.
“The best part is being on the balcony and just raining down socks on people,” Perron said.