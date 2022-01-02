Update: Principal Carli Ainsworth sent a notice to parents Thursday reporting the electrical outage at Blossom Gulch had been fixed and school would resume as planned January 3.
Students at Madison Elementary will move to distance learning for at least a week when school resumes January 3 after the Christmas break.
Principal Carli Ainsworth sent a letter to parents Monday night informing them that Blossom Gulch Elementary School, where Madison students are attending this year while Madison is renovated, had a major electrical failure while school was closed.
Ainsworth explained the entire building is without power and than any solution to the electrical problems will take several weeks.
As a result, all kindergarten through second-grade students attending Madison will move to distance learning for at least one week.
Ainsworth said the district is still working to determine plans for meals as well as a way to get computers in the hands of students so distance learning can begin.
"Thank you for your patience and we apologize for the inconvenience," Ainsworth wrote. "We are working hard to get the issue fixed so we can get our kids back in school as soon as possible."
Several classes in Coos Bay schools have moved to distance learning temporarily this year due to COVID exposures in the classroom, and classes were also canceled for a few days at Marshfield Junior High when a problem with the air system in the school was discovered.
