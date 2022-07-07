Both Coos Bay and North Bend will host elections for city council and mayor in November.
In Coos Bay, three council seats and the mayor's seat are up for grabs. The seats available are those currently held by Carmen Matthews, Rob Miles, Sara Stephens and Mayor Joe Benetti.
In North Bend, there will also be three council seats and the mayor's seat up for election. The seats that will be voted on in November are the seats currently held by Timm Slater, Bill Richardson and Larry Garboden as well as Mayor Jessica Engelke.
To qualify, candidates must be a registered voter and have lived in their respective cities for at least one year.
Interested citizens in North Bend may pick up a packet from the city recorder/elections officer in the city recorder’s office during normal business hours. Recommended filing with city recorder/elections officer for signature verification is before August 19 at 4 p.m. The deadline for filing with the city recorder by completed petition is August 30 at 4 p.m.
In Coos Bay, interested citizens may obtain information and file at the Coos Bay City Hall located at 500 Central Avenue from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. weekdays through August 30. Candidates filing by petition are asked to file before 5 p.m. August 23.
