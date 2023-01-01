Election results top story 1.jpg

Position 3 commissioner candidates Rod Taylor, left, and Melissa Cribbins shared their thoughts on the race at the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce’s Wednesday Business Connections.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Two times in 2022 it appeared Melissa Cribbins was going to win re-election to the Coos County Board of Commissioners. And two times, Rod Taylor used late returns to eventually win the seat.

Taylor's election to the board of commissioners was among the headlines that led to the 2022 elections being named the top story of 2022.

Election results top story 2.jpg

North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke hands out T-shirts while campaigning for re-election.


0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you and your family natural disaster ready?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments