Two times in 2022 it appeared Melissa Cribbins was going to win re-election to the Coos County Board of Commissioners. And two times, Rod Taylor used late returns to eventually win the seat.
Taylor's election to the board of commissioners was among the headlines that led to the 2022 elections being named the top story of 2022.
The stories were chosen primarily by looking at how many times a story was read at www.theworldlink.com with some input from editorial writers.
The 2022 election and the dual results, first during the May primary and eventually in the November general election, led to surprises.
During the May primary election, Commissioner John Sweet held off two challengers to keep his seat by receiving just more than 50% of the votes cast. In the same election, voters in the county elected a new county clerk as Julie Brecke won a three-person race.
On election night, Cribbins appeared to be on her way to victory as well as she held more than 50% of the votes in a three-way race. But as the Election Day votes and late mail-in ballots were counted, Taylor garnered just enough support to force the election to November.
In the general election, Taylor and Cribbins faced of head-to-head, but they were not the only races on the ballot. Countywide, voters were asked to pick a new sheriff and to decide whether to support a tax to fund the county jail. Every city in the county also had municipal elections, although many of the cities had no contested races.
One city that had a heated race was North Bend where Mayor Jessica Engelke faced a stiff challenge from John Briggs and four people ran for three seats on the council with only one incumbent in the race.
Voters were also asked to choose candidates for governor, U.S. Congress and U.S. Senate.
In the general election, Cribbins again took the lead when early votes were released, but the race was extremely tight. By the end of the night on Election Day, Taylor had inched ahead and he maintained his slight advantage to win the commissioner's seat.
Gabe Fabrizio easily won election to sheriff, but voters in the county turned down to jail levy in another close contest.
In another close race, Engelke maintained her seat as mayor and Larry Garboden was re-elected to the city council in North Bend. Garboden was joined by Jenny Jones and Barbara Schultz, giving women a majority of seats on the council for the first time in city history.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In