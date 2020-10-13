When ballots are sent out in the mail this week, voters on the South Coast will begin deciding a series of races ranging from city councils to spots in the state house and senate.
Every mayoral race in Coos County is contested, with several featuring challengers to incumbent mayors, such as in Coos Bay, Bandon and Myrtle Point, while others feature candidates battling for open mayoral seats, as in North Bend and Coquille.
Meanwhile, some council races feature the same number of candidates as there are council seats, such as in Myrtle Point and Powers, while North Bend has seven candidates for three seats.
Also on the ballot in Coos County are contested races for county treasurer and one of the three commissioner seats.
And South Coast voters will be deciding on new members for the Oregon Senate for District 5 and the Oregon House for District 9, both seats held by retiring politicians.
The World starts its coverage of the election with today’s issue, with introductions to the candidates for several races in the C section of the paper.
And we have another full page of letters from the public supporting various candidates and positions on Page A4.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election is Tuesday and ballots will be mailed Thursday. Residents should have received their voter’s pamphlets last week.
All of The World’s election coverage can be found online at www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In