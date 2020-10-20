SOUTH COAST — With Election Day right around the corner, The World reached out to all the candidates running for office along the South Coast to learn more about their experience, priorities and plans if elected.
Over the past few weeks, The World sent candidates a questionnaire which some answered via email and others over the phone. Some of the answers have been edited for length and clarity. The full-length questionnaires can be found on The World’s website.
Robert Kohn
Age: 67
Years in the area: 3 years 2 months
Occupation: Retired Local Government
Past political/civic experience: 2 years as Mayor of Powers, 26 years City and 2 years County Government Experience for a total of 28 years. 25 years as a Department Head.
What do you feel are the most important issues facing the city?
Constructing a New Waste Water Plant and bringing our Water Treatment Plan up to date.
How would you try to address those issues?
Both items are being addressed now. DEQ has accepted the City Waste Water Plan. RH2 Engineering is currently under contract to develop an upgrade plan and study for the City Water Treatment Plant due for completion by this December.
What would you like to accomplish if elected?
If re-elected I would like to finish the projects the City Council and I have started including the Safe Routes to School Grant Project. Waste Water and Water Plant Projects, New Civic Center Project, Updating of the City Emergency Operations Plan and helping create and Emergency Evacuation Plan
How should the city address the current COVID-19/economic crisis?
The City of Powers has not yet felt significant impacts of COVID -19. One business has been affected due to reduced hours and other restrictions, Tourism is down and school has been out for some time. The biggest concern is the impact to the City’s revenue and we may not know this until the end of the year.
What do you feel the relationship should be between the mayor and the public?
Elected officials always hope that it is a relationship built on trust. Actions speak louder than words and if the public sees things happening they may trust you are doing your job.
Candidate declined to email responses. Answers are compiled from a phone conversation.
Michael Maffei
Age: 57
Years in the area: 5
Occupation: Retired postal carrier, retired hospital security
Past political/civic experience: Twice appointed to Powers City Council.
What do you feel are the most important issues facing the city?
Council oversight of police department creates conflicts of interest and potential liabilities. The sewer plant failures created substantial debt for the city and concerns for the future of the system. The city council is opaque and should be more transparent. The city’s location puts it at risk for substantial damage from wildfires.
How would you try to address those issues?
Work with the county to use sheriff’s office resources to replace the city’s police department. Use city police funds and county property tax revenue in the area to fund deputies to patrol in town and along the highway, or use outside agencies to evaluate city police officers. Spread the sewer plant debt among those who benefited from it, and expand city’s revenue base with more accounts to fund improvements to the system. Establish a fire district to access county firefighting funds and build a second fire house on north end of town in case of bridge failure.
What would you like to accomplish if elected?
Use of sheriff’s office to replace city police department. Correction of sewer system failures. Establishment of fire district.
How should the city address the current COVID-19/economic crisis?
I’m not sure there’s much the city can do to address the crisis. Individual responsibility is necessary to eat a healthy diet to protect the immune system. We wear masks for older people, who are higher risk.
What do you feel the relationship should be between the mayor and the public?
Accountability and transparency are two things that any government needs to be successful. Any communication from the mayor about what is being done should include: What, Who, When, Where, Why and How.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In