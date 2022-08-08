Sea otters

Sea otters could soon be reintroduced along the Oregon coast.

 Contributed photos

On Wednesday, July 27, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a report (https://www.fws.gov/project/sea-otter-feasibility-assessment) to Congress on the feasibility of reintroducing sea otters to their former range on the Pacific coast. 

The report was required by Public Law 116-260 at the request of Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and enacted by Congress in late December 2020.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you worried Monkeypox will spread throughout Oregon like what's happening in California?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments