Shutter Creek
Zach Silva, The World

HAUSER — Four additional adults in custody have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution. The announcement was made Thursday by the Oregon Department of Corrections, bringing the total cases at the facility and in Coos County to eight.

This is now the highest amount of confirmed cases of adults in custody in the state.

As of deadline today, it is unclear when the latest four cases will be transported to a facility that has 24/7 medical care. Recent cases had been promptly brought to new locations.

According to an adult in custody at Shutter Creek, all four cases came from the same dorm that had produced the initial four cases.

“It’s kind of nerve-racking because we’re watching it get worse,” said Jordon Dean, an adult in custody at Shutter Creek. “We’re all waiting to get sick because we do come in contact with surfaces and areas where these guys have been going.”

On Thursday, Oregon Health Authority reported that 19 additional tests will soon be completed at Shutter Creek.

“There is no reason to believe there won’t be more cases,” Brian Leon, an epidemiologist with Coos Health and Wellness stated earlier this week when just three cases had been confirmed.

