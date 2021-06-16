Eichmann receives Wildlife Prosecutor of the Year Award

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners hosted a special presentation on June 2 during their weekly meeting at the Douglas County Courthouse. Troopers from the Oregon State Police – Fish and Wildlife Division joined the meeting and presented Douglas County Senior Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann with their prestigious 2020 Wildlife Prosecutor of the Year Award.
Each year, OSP – Fish and Wildlife Division presents a series of awards that honor the service of individuals during the previous year. Individuals are nominated by OSP officers, those nominations are reviewed by a panel of OSP officers, who then select the award recipients for their annual awards, including Trooper of the Year, Fish and Wildlife Team of the Year, Partner of the Year and Prosecutor of the Year. The Prosecutor of the Year award recognizes an individual prosecutor’s commitment to the conservation of Oregon’s wildlife and goes to someone who has excelled in the prosecution of fish and wildlife cases. The award, which includes a framed artwork of a wildlife scene, is made possible by the Oregon Sportsman’s Coalition.
“This year, we received multiple nominations for Prosecutor of the Year from various OSP offices around the state. Our OSP review panel unanimously selected this year’s prosecutor of the year award winner, Douglas County’s Senior Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann,” stated OSP Lieutenant Vonn Schleicher.
Eichmann was nominated by Roseburg OSP – Fish and Wildlife, Senior Trooper Baimbridge and Senior Trooper Stone in recognition for not just last year, but for the outstanding and ongoing work she has done in assisting them with the prosecution of wildlife cases in Douglas County.
“We like to call Allison our DA because she cares about fish and wildlife laws, she has taken the time to understand how to prosecute our unique cases very well, she makes herself available for team meetings and presentations, and has taken a personal interest in valuing our local wildlife community,” commented Senior Trooper Baimbridge.
Attending the presentation from the OSP – Fish and Wildlife Division was Captain Casey Thomas, from Salem,Lieutenant Vonn Schleicher, from Springfield, and Sergeant Bowersox, Senior Trooper Baimbridge, Senior Trooper Stone and Trooper Bachmeier, all from the Roseburg OSP Office. Also attending the ceremony was Rick Wesenberg, the Douglas County District Attorney.
“To have one of our own be selected as a recipient of such a statewide honor is tremendous. It is a testament to all the hard work that our staff here in Douglas County does every day. Allison does an exceptional job for the county, and we are proud of all the work she has done and continues to do in the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office,” stated Commissioner Tim Freeman.
