The Egyptian Theatre will host regular showings of the film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail on Friday, August 12, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 13, at 2 p.m. On Saturday, August 13, at 7 p.m., the theater will have a special Beer & Movie Night showing of Monty Python and the Holy Grail for those who are 21 and older. Darrell’s Devil’s Food will be providing 7 Devils beer, cheese and pepperoni pizza, as well as a Monty Python pretzel for purchase at this special event.
All tickets can be purchased the day and time of the showing at the Egyptian Theatre. For the regular movie showings, prices for Egyptian Theatre members are $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, and $2 for children. Prices for the general public are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $3 for children. Beer & Movie Night combo tickets are $20, which include one movie ticket and two drink tickets. General admission for Beer & Movie night is $6. This film is rated PG so please be advised.
