Manhattan Short Film Festival

Film lovers in Coos Bay will join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world during the week of Sept 22 - Oct 2 when the 25th annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival screens at the Egyptian Theatre on Friday, September 23, at 7 p.m., Saturday, September 24, at 7 p.m., Friday September 30, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, October 1, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Egyptian Theatre the day and time of the screening. Admission will be $6 for members and $7 for non-members. 

The Final Ten screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by ballots cast by the audiences in each participating venue. By virtue of their selection by MANHATTAN SHORT, each short film is automatically Oscar-qualified.

