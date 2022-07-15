The Egyptian Theatre will be showing the film, The Princess Bride on Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, July 30, at 2 and 7 p.m.
Tickets for the movie can be purchased the day and time of the showing at the Egyptian Theatre box office, as well as concessions. Prices for Egyptian Theatre members are $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, and $2 for children. Prices for the general public are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $3 for children. This film is rated PG so please be advised.
Learn more about the Egyptian Theatre, this and other upcoming events by visiting their website (egyptiantheatreoregon.com), facebook.com/egyptiantheatrecoosbay or by calling 541-269-8650. For other questions and rental inquiries, contact ariel.peasley.etpa@gmail.com or at 541-808-8295.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In