COOS COUNTY ─ With school districts on spring break, the superintendent at South Coast Education Service District looked back on where educators were a year ago when COVID-19 made its first local impact.
In 2020, spring break was being extended for a couple weeks. For educators, like South Coast ESD Superintendent Tenneal Wetherell, it was a mad dash to make significant changes.
“For me and the administration team at ESD, a year ago we cancelled our holiday vacation plans and all worked onsite to adapt to distance learning,” Wetherell remembered. “…We needed to design a mechanism for our students and staff to work from home, to develop learning tools for the spring. Last spring break, ESD was very busy and it was very scary.”
Wetherell recalled what she knew at the time, when COVID-19 was still a distant and unknown threat.
“We didn’t know much about the virus,” she said. “Just that it was something dangerous and causing extreme changes, but there was no writing on the wall about the impact. As we designed distance learning for all, we all struggled through the worry about what the impacts would be (with) COVID.”
Now a year later, Wetherell said what they know is the virus is dangerous and when gone unchecked can infect other people rapidly and “in some cases, end their life which is tragic.”
During the turbulent year, Wetherell said the passing time both felt like “it’s been forever and a really short time with the changes, amounts of information and how we’ve adapted.”
“(Information) has come so frequently and so fast that it’s like no time at all has passed, but the daily grind is so difficult that it’s obviously been a whole year,” she said.
Even so, she has seen positives and negatives in the new ways educators approach their work. One of the negatives, she said, has been the “tremendous loss” of working in-person with staff, students and the community. On the other hand, new uses of technology have opened up opportunities.
“…Technology has increased our connection with families and each other,” she said. “Utilizing online tools for meetings has allowed us to reach our staff in meaningful ways in our districts up and down the coast.”
South Coast ESD has staff that live from Reedsport to Brookings and in-person meetings were usually scheduled in the afternoon or evenings. With the use of Zoom, Wetherell said staff can now jump online for a 30-minute meeting while saving time, money and evening hours with family and still get work done.
“It’s been really effective,” she said.
Another big change seen in schools has been the protocols. These protocols have included the usual six-feet social distancing, face masks and strict cleaning methods. Combined with these now normal practices, schools have implemented cohorts. These small groups of staff and students minimize people interacting with others. It also allows, if there is an exposure to the virus, smaller groups that need to be quarantined and easier methods of tracking who did interact with an infected individual.
“The protocols are working very well,” Wetherell said. “Primarily because of the small cohorts and limited interaction between groups, therefore containing any potential spread of the virus.”
And while the protocols keep students and staff safe, she pointed out they can be very isolating. In her experience in the past year, she and colleagues missed being able to meet up and brainstorm new ideas together.
“It’s a stressful time when things change,” she said. “We worried about our health and safety, but also about the services we were and were not able to provide for students. That caused a deep level of stress and strain for educators at ESD and around the state.”
Regardless of these stresses, Wetherell found school districts along the South Coast have done well, especially when it came to some cohorts needing to quarantine.
“(Quarantine) is a necessary evil when you have a hybrid instruction,” she said. “But because we have been using our protocols and kept contacts small, and because of widespread mask use, the level of quarantines have been controlled.”
Last week, Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement that students will return to classrooms in April. Wetherell said this won’t change how South Coast school districts have been operating, which has mainly been an in-person hybrid.
“So, the governor’s changes really didn’t impact our region very much,” she said. “We had a couple school districts where the middle school or high school came (into the classroom) a little later, but this also addressed the community metrics of being in the red and they weren’t supposed to start. So, now given the new order that designated them to start, (these districts) will move to the next stage of opening.”
Looking ahead, Wetherell isn’t sure if the governor’s mandate will be a “long-term prognosis” or not. But she does know that school districts have been told to plan for safety practices for the beginning of next year and into the winter break.
“If there are less (COVID) numbers in the community, state and nation, we could see less strict guidelines and more students in school but at this point we’ve been told to plan on some sort of safety implementation plan,” she said.
She hopes, as school districts move forward, that the community will continue to practice necessary safety procedures to keep people safe.
“COVID will continue to exist, but we hope that we can get to a space where we can resume normal operations,” she said. “I want to thank families, students and teachers for their efforts and working flexibly and creatively to provide service to students. It’s been tough and we couldn’t have gotten to the place we’re at in terms of providing education without the help, understanding and support of the entire community.”
