COOS BAY — Do you have a student in your life who enjoys writing stories, poetry, or comic strips? The Young Writers Group at Coos Bay Public Library is a great place for writers ages 11-18 to find inspiration, connect with peers and get tips from experts.
Young writers can come enjoy an after school snack, meet and learn from Oregon authors and receive encouragement and feedback on their own writing. These workshops take place once a month at the library.
For dates and more information, call Coos Bay Public Library at 541-269-1101 or visit www.coosbaylibrary.org.