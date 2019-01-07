COOS BAY — An 82-year-old man has proven it’s never too late to go back to school.
William Rutten first attended Southwestern Oregon Community College almost 50 years ago but the challenges of life took him away from it, according to his daughter Lori Bankes.
“All these years, my dad would talk about how disappointed he was that he never finished and would physically hang his head down when it came up,” Bankes said.
It wasn’t until November of 2018, when her mother was getting lab work done at Coquille Valley Hospital, when he made up his mind to go back to school.
“We were sitting there waiting in the hospital lobby and he said he wished he had finished and I told him there was nothing stopping him to get re-enrolled,” Bankes said. “I told him that I would go with him.”
After she said that, he got up and left the hospital to go to SWOCC, where he asked if he could re-enroll.
In December he received a call from the college to come in and he was awarded with an honorary engineering degree.
For Rutten, receiving that degree made him feel accomplished.
“I felt like I finally had wings and could try to do something serious,” he told his daughter.
When he was handed his diploma, he said it was more than he expected.
“I thought they were going to let me register to finish my degree and instead handed me the diploma,” he said.