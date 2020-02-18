COOS BAY — A 16-year-old from Marshfield High School passed away due to complications of Influenza B.
According to a press release from the Coos Bay School District on Feb. 17, the student died early Monday morning.
“I’ve been in contact, third-hand, with the infectious disease specialist at Bay Area Hospital and she assured me that Marshfield High School was not in danger of further infection or contamination,” said MHS Principal Travis Howard. “We drafted talking points to share with staff today to talk with their first period students, letting them know the facts and that they aren’t in danger of being at school.”
Howard relayed information he was told that the virus can only survive for eight hours without a host, meaning there is no current contamination at the school or in any of the classrooms.
The school district’s crisis team met on Monday at 3 p.m. for three hours to discuss how to support staff and students affected by the student’s death. Howard said they developed not only talking points for students, but correspondence for parents. Monday evening, Howard sent out a robocall to parents letting them know a student passed due to flu-like symptoms.
This morning, Howard said that a safe room has been set up for students at the school who might need counseling.
“We have two substitute teachers on site today to help support teachers who are dealing with this situation as well,” Howard said, adding that counselors will be on site for most of the week. “You can plan for these types of things but until we see the amount of grieving and support students need, you just don’t know.”
Howard told The World early Tuesday morning that the students seemed to be handling the news well so far. Administrators and support staff walked the halls to touch base with students before class.
“The student was a football and baseball player and he was also in the band,” Howard said, explaining that the school has already reached out to those groups and will provide additional support to both the student’s advisory class and band class. “We’re trying to wrap our arms around everybody ... Anytime the Marshfield family is met with tragedy, it is heartbreaking but I can’t thank the crisis team and support staff enough for coming together on a holiday and coming up with a supportive plan for staff and students.”
This story will be updated as more information is made available.