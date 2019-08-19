COQUILLE — Winter Lakes’ high school and elementary school will have new principals as part of administration changes in the Coquille School District.
“The Winter Lakes administrative assignments have changed, in part to support the split of the program into an elementary and secondary school later this school year,” wrote CSD Superintendent Tim Sweeney in a district-wide email announcing the changes.
Stepping away as the Winter Lakes principal is Tony Jones.
He is being replaced by Jennifer Sweeney in the alternative high school’s day-to-day operations. Sweeney will continue her role as support to new staff through the district’s mentoring program, while also taking on the role of curriculum and professional development director, the email said.
“Tony Jones will be both the director of alternative education and the director of career technical education,” Tim Sweeney wrote.
Meanwhile, Lonnie Usrey is going to run the elementary side of Winter Lakes, while also be in charge of the district’s safety team and chronic absenteeism.
“The reason we’ve officially made the changes is that with the growth of Winter Lakes and splitting of two campuses we needed to have a person in charge of each school,” Sweeney said in an interview on the changes. “(Jones) is in the district to oversee both schools, though the day-to-day operations go to those other folks. (Jones) is also charged with the technical education program and will go out the make community connections, giving our kids real-world experiences. Getting off the day-to-day operations gives him the chance to do those extra things in a way that hasn’t happened before.”
These changes follow a tumultuous end of the 2018/2019 school year where former Coquille School District student, Dylan Tappert, 18, was arrested and is facing up to 10 felony charges for sex abuse and rape after allegedly assaulting six victims. As The World previously reported in June, some of the alleged assaults date back to 2017 while some are as recent as this past March.
In an interview after the news broke, Sweeney said that the district has made efforts to ensure that its staff is “well-versed in their roles as mandatory reporters and took a morning off school to review that to make sure we were doing the things that needed to be done … We worked with the principals to make sure they understand their role is not an investigator but to call a professional investigator.”
When asked if these new administration changes were a repercussion of what happened, Sweeney said he couldn’t comment due to attorney/client privilege.
Unrelated administrative changes announced include Maureen March as the new vice principal at Coquille Valley Elementary, now that she has completed her administration program.
Lincoln Elementary will also have a new principal, Amy Flora, while Sharon Nelson will go on to become the director of early learning.
“I have asked (Nelson) to convert the work we have been doing in daycare into a more educationally-based program,” Sweeney wrote in the district email.