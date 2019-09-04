COOS BAY — School is back in session.
At the Coos Bay School District, Milner Crest hasn’t seen classes full of students in almost 20 years. Since the last elementary class and teacher packed up in 2001, the building has been used as administration offices.
Though administration offices continue to run at Milner Crest, there are now three educational programs in operation and running classes: Destinations Academy, Resource Link, and GED.
“They will stay here for at least two years until the new buildings are finished,” said Bryan Trendell, CBSD superintendent.
These programs are bringing in over 100 students, though not at the same time as some do online work from home.
Because Milner Crest is an operational school again, the road outside is labeled with school signs calling for drivers to slow down. Since those traffic changes, Trendell said things have gone smoothly as drivers pass by and students are dropped off behind the building.
As for the rest of the district, Trendell said “it is off to a great start.”
“On paper, this time last year we’re up about 25 students district wide,” he said. “We’ll know how many kids when we take account this week. Some might register and move if something happened.”
Last year, CBSD saw 3,190 students at the start of school. On Tuesday, Sept. 3, it saw 3,222.
“But that number can change as families see the bus go by and remember school started,” Trendell laughed.
Another big change seen on the first day back was at Millicoma School, where there is a new parking lot, new drop-off/pick-up space out front, and a new principal.
Principal Gary Roberts looked around the middle school’s break room on Tuesday and said he is actually coming home.
“I went to Blossom Gulch Elementary, graduated from Marshfield High School in 1996,” he said. “When I interviewed for the job, one reason I’m back is because the older I’ve become the more I realized how much these schools at Coos Bay meant to where I am now. I want to give back. As an alumni, it’s exciting to be in the area again.”
Roberts moved to the Bay Area from Cottage Grove where he worked for 12 years – a teacher for seven and an assistant administrator at the high school for five – all at the South Lane School District. In fact, when he started there the high school was four years old. Roberts had the chance to see how much of an impact new buildings can have on not just a school district, but a community.
“We saw at South Lane with the new buildings a higher sense of morale and a greater sense of pride,” he said. “You have a new toy, so to speak, and not to mention the new technology and security that comes with it. Those things provide peace of mind for families and students.”
In addition to the new parking lot and drop-off/pick-up area at Millicoma, the Coos Bay BEST Bond will also pay for a new security vestibule next summer which will provide one more checkpoint for visitors before anyone has access to the hallways. Already, Millicoma now has cameras for added security.
As the new Eastside School is finished this year, Millicoma teachers and students have part of their playground fenced off as construction continues. However, Roberts said the playground will only be fenced through October.
“I’m hoping to have the full playground again when the rain comes because it has asphalt,” he said. “Until then, we’ve been using the gymnasium, the covered area out back, and the track field where kids use footballs, volleyballs and soccer balls. We’re trying to make do and kids are kids, they adapt.”
For Trendell, he said it is quiet in the summer when students aren’t around and that it “doesn’t feel like school.”
“But now they’re back and we’re back in business,” he said. “Things are back to normal.”