NEWBERG — George Fox University student Victoria Schaaf has been named a Nancy Larson Foundation Scholar and awarded a $1,000 scholarship in recognition of her inspiring leadership, personal narrative and academic achievement. Schaaf is one of 10 recipients selected from the many applications received by the Foundation.
In her personal narrative, Victoria explained how she created a career in youth ministry, mentoring young girls and empowering children to be leaders in their schools.
“However, a loud desire to teach remained in me through all these experiences. In January of 2017, I told my grandfather Ed Tillis that I wanted to become a teacher like him. He simply replied, 'no, be a better one.' I knew these words said much about his belief in me and my ability to be a great educator. This experience solidified my desire to become an educator. I am a lifelong learner and I believe now is the time to learn a new field and begin a new journey as a full-time elementary school teacher.”
