Former North Bend resident Brittany Valdez graduated Aug. 31 with her Doctorate in Education from the University of New England.
Valdez grew up in North Bend and attended school there from kindergarten through high school. While in high school, Valdez was enrolled in the academically rigorous Oregon Coast Technology School (ORCO) a NBHS charter school. She was valedictorian of the ORCO Class of 2013. Valdez graduated with enough college credits to start as a junior at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont. She graduated with her bachelor's degree from Champlain College in 2015.
Valdez set a goal to have her doctorate by the age of 24 and she made that dream come true through hard work and perseverance, according to her family. Her parents are Albert and Terri Valdez.
Valdez's next goal is to get her new novels published. Those interested can access her dissertation on DUNE, the University Online Library of Studies.