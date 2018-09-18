COQUILLE – A math teacher with the Coquille School District resigned Tuesday after posting sexually explicit comments online.
The Coquille School District made the announcement earlier this evening, stating that Winter Lakes teacher, Jeff Collier, has resigned.
On Sunday, on Facebook’s CoosVille – Buy and Sell page, Jeff Collier began posting sexually charged comments to a woman trying to sell a car because he thought her profile picture was inappropriate.
“I don’t want to think of her doing dirty deeds when looking for a car to buy . . . where is her dignity,” was one of many posts written by Collier. “Your profile pic looks like you are giving the gesture of eating (expletive)… nothing wrong with eating (expletive), it’s just not very lady like to have it as a profile pic lol.”
Coquille School District Superintendent Tim Sweeney told The World Tuesday morning that the situation is under investigation.
“The district was made aware by multiple community members of some pretty disturbing posts made on CoosVille on Sunday and we have been looking into those and investigating those posts to figure out what our course of action would be,” Sweeney said. “We found the posts to be disturbing and do not find that to be the professional behavior we expect.”
On Monday, at 7 a.m., Sweeney said he met with Winter Lakes Principal Tony Jones and the district’s Special Programs Director Wayne Gallagher to go over the posts written by Collier.
Gallagher is leading the investigation, and Sweeney doesn’t expect for it to be completed for a few more days.
“We have to compile everything we have and determine if we need to send this to Teacher Standards and Practices Commission,” Sweeney said.
According to Sweeney, the district is following its standard operating procedure when a teacher is being investigated. This means the employee is automatically placed on paid administrative leave until the issue is resolved.
“It’s not disciplinary, it just gives us an opportunity to talk to students, staff and parents before we make any determinations,” Sweeney said.
Collier has been with the district since 2011, where he taught math at Coquille Junior High School before making the jump to teach high school math at Winter Lakes.
“We are following our complaint procedures and guidelines as set forth by the school board,” Sweeney said of the situation. “We are taking this seriously and appreciate that the community made us aware of the situation. We will do our due diligence.”