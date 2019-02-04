COOS COUNTY — The Coquille School District has joined the Coos Bay and North Bend school districts in delaying tomorrow's start time by two hours again.
Coos County Emergency Manager Michael Murphy wrote to The World that the snow seen this morning was a dusting and that even Beaver Hill likely only saw less than an inch. However, the bad weather still resulted in one fatal accident that killed a North Bay Elementary student and left their parent and another sibling in serious condition.
In addition, the accident killed the driver of the second vehicle.
Murphy suggested that caution on the roadways will be necessary on Tuesday.
“The problem might be tonight when the skies clear a bit and the temperature drops,” Murphy wrote. “Wet roads may freeze and make a ‘skating rink’ for tomorrow morning’s commute.”
He issued a freeze warning from the National Weather Service for tonight, including Coos Bay, North Bend, Bandon, Port Orford, Harbor and Gold Beach.
The freeze warning goes into effect from 11 p.m. tonight to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5.
According to the NWS warning, the temperature is expected to drop to 30 degrees, adding that the freezing temperatures could damage or kill plants and crops sensitive to cold.
Though Murphy has no reports of more snow tonight, some areas may still see additional flurries.
In response to the freeze warning, the Nancy Devereux Center is opening its doors to local homeless tonight.
In a release from the center, it will be serving a “hot meal, warm beverages and offering a safe, warm and dry place for individuals to spend the night.”
The warming center will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
“Last night when we were open, we had a smaller number in the warming center than I expected,” said Tara Johnson, director of the Devereux Center.
She said there were anywhere from 25 to 30 people in the warming center last night, but attributed it having a harder time spreading the word on weekends when it is open.
“We can tell them we think we will open, but do they gamble and walk here with the chance that it won’t be?” she asked. “I think there will be more people tonight, but they know we’re open.”
During the day, Johnson saw a larger-than-average group cycle through the Devereux Center as people came in to get food and get warm from the snowy night.
“We had a guy come in who is diabetic and his hands were purple,” she said. “We put his hands in lukewarm water, set him up with a towel and hand warmers. We were able to help him. He wasn’t hypothermic, but his extremities don’t have great circulation.”
As of now, Johnson isn’t sure how many days the warming center will be open this week. She makes that decision before going home in the evenings by checking the National Weather Service, but sometimes predictions aren’t accurate.
“There’s been five to seven nights when we should have been open, but the predictions didn’t say it would go that low in temperature, so we weren’t open,” she said.
The warming center is accepting cash donations to help keep it running, as well as gloves, socks, hot coco, hot apple cider, tea, and canned food.
Donations can be brought to the center between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at 1200 Newmark Ave in Coos Bay. Donations can also be mailed to PO Box 3519, Coos Bay, or through its Facebook page and website.