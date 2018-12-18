COOS BAY — Two Marshfield students have turned their lives around, as well as their path to graduation.
Back in July, sophomores Dakota Gordon and Jacob Hannah entered the Oregon Youth Challenge. The six-month boarding school is funded by the Oregon National Guard and is structured like basic training. Students who sign up are cut off from the outside world aside from one phone call home a week and the chance to write letters during personal time, if they aren’t still trying to polish their boots.
“They were introduced to the program because they were credit deficient,” said Eli Ashton, assistant administrator at Marshfield High School’s Pirate Hall. “They were, for whatever reason, had academic and behavioral challenges and were given this opportunity to make up credits.”
Ashton served as Gordon’s mentor for the program, while Hannah had a mentor of his own who sponsored him.
According to Ashton, OYC brings in students between the ages of 16 and 18 who are credit deficient and provides a strict structure away from whatever got them off track to graduate on time.
“These kids come from all over the state and different backgrounds,” Ashton said. “This program gives them a six month window to change everything.”
For Gordon and Hannah, they agreed to attend and went to the OYC campus in Bend on July 17. Both returned last Wednesday.
“The program is associated with the Bend-La Pine School District, so some students graduated high school while they were there,” Ashton said. “They finished all the requirements and a couple did their GEDs. Every kid has their own plan.”
Once students enter the program, Ashton said they sit with a counselor and enter one of three platoons, two for boys and one for girls.
“If they had no math classes, they focus on math,” he said. “They then look at state requirements for graduation and try to fill those gaps so when they go back to high school they are on track.”
After that, Red Stage beings. Red Stage is what the program calls orientation, which lasts for the first month. Ashton said this was the program’s 56th class and held 139 graduates out of 152 students.
“Every kid got at least eight to 10 credits in a semester,” he said. “In a traditional high school, that takes you a year to get. Our kids only get seven credits in one school year.”
He said that OYC makes this possible in the fact that it is set up like basic training.
“You’re cut off from the world,” he said. “You go through your morning routine, eat breakfast, go to school, have PT, then have study hall and have personal hygiene time where they polish boots and iron uniforms.”
The students have no cell phones, no television and no internet.
“What was significant for me is that the challenge is voluntary,” Ashton said. “At any point, they can leave. The most important thing is they struggled for one reason or another, lacked discipline, then to go get yelled at and won’t quit says a lot about them.”
As a mentor, Ashton regularly meets with Gordon to talk about where he is and his plans for next semester.
“We have to check in once a month,” Ashton said. “I have forms to fill out and send to OYC. It’s not so much the program, but what these students do after.”
He explained that once students complete OYC, they are then taken out of a highly structured environment and placed back into the environment they were in before.
“To avoid pitfalls, the mentor is the important part,” Ashton said. “They help these kids stay focused.”
For Gordon, he has aspirations to become a U.S. Marine. Hannah told The World that he also wants to go into the military after a couple years at a community college, though has his sights set on the Navy.
“Only five to 10 percent of these students go on to join the military,” Ashton said. “Though it is a military formatted school, they appreciate the structure but go on to do other things.”
In addition to helping these students turn their lives around and earn a large amount of course credits, it also requires kids to complete community service. For Gordon, Ashton said he did close to 90 hours of community service within those six months. Not only that, but these students got their food handler’s card and CPR first aid card.
“So now not only is he back on track as a student, he is also employable,” Ashton said.
Gordon did so well in the program that he has been asked to return as a mentor for new cadets in the future, something that he says is both exciting and an honor.
“It validated for him everything he fought through,” Ashton said. “He struggled at the beginning. For him, his challenge was taking orders but he learned how to adapt and control those emotions.”
According to Ashton, Gordon went from a GPA of close to 1.9, due to failing so many courses, to leaving the OYC program with a GPA of 3.8.
“Now these two can enjoy their senior year, take a half load and get a job and have fun,” Ashton said. “This is about getting your life back on track and that's what they did.”