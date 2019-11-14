COOS BAY — Love Italian food? Want to prepare fabulous Italian dishes yourself? Why not learn from the source? Join Southwestern Oregon Community College for its first-ever study abroad course in Italy.
The Cuisine and Culture of Italy (CRT*0202*65) course is a study abroad opportunity that will be traveling to Italy on Aug. 26 through Sept. 5, 2020. Everyone is invited to join the class, students and community members alike.
All are encouraged to attend an informational meeting to be held from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute, Room 131 on the Coos campus of Southwestern Oregon Community College, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay.
This travel abroad opportunity will expose students to the cuisine and culture of several distinct regions of Italy, including Piedmont, Emilia Romagna, and Friuli. The focus will be on studying and working with many of the key ingredients that make Italian cuisine known worldwide. Included among those ingredients will be wines, charcuterie, breads, cheeses, pasta, and other regional specialties.
Study abroad students will receive a comprehensive overview of different processes associated with each of the products. Additionally, they will delve into the world of high-quality coffee and come to understand the bean’s amazing journey, from the plant in its countries of origin, to its transformation in the cup.
All this is accomplished during an 11-day trip throughout Italy (nine days in Italy plus two days of international flights). The travel will be highlighted by lectures and hands-on instruction from culinary and coffee professionals in the various sectors of production including vintners, farmers, producers of cheese, balsamic vinegar and cured meats, chefs, and coffee makers.
Cost for the course will range from $3,581 to $4,400, depending on how many people attend. Cost includes flights, on-ground transportation, lodging and the prearranged educational experiences. A nonrefundable deposit of $500 is included in the cost. Seats are limited.
Those with further questions can contact Shawn Warren at Southwestern’s Oregon Coast Culinary Institute, 541-888-7309, shawn.warren@socc.edu.