COOS BAY — Marshfield High School’s small Advanced Construction class has always been busy with projects in the community or on campus, but is now working on its first tiny home.
Principal Travis Howard has kept an eye out for projects that would give the eight Advanced Construction students more time to work on campus and asked teacher Jesse Ainsworth about possibly building a tiny home.
“We’ve been talking for the last few years about staying on campus more and have remodeled the weight room, did work with the girls’ locker room, built the outbuildings at the football and baseball fields last spring, and now we have the tiny home project,” Ainsworth said. “If you think about it, the phases of a tiny home, from framing to finish, minus the foundation, can be done in the shop away from the rain and can have scaffolding all around it. All we needed was the money to start.”
But according to Ainsworth, Howard made that happen too by securing $25,000 through Measure 98 funds.
“When we’re finished, this tiny home will really be a recreational vehicle that’s not meant to be a primary residence,” Ainsworth explained. “It’s for the school to build and sell. We call it a tiny home on wheels.”
Ainsworth has built actual houses, having been hired 12 years ago from a job site to develop the construction program at Marshfield. Not only has he accomplished this, but when students take his Advanced Construction course they are also earning dual credits with Lane Community College.
So far, he said the students in Advanced Construction had taken ownership of the tiny home project.
“My class helped with the plans and design,” he said. “When all is said and done, it’s a mark for them before they graduate.”
He hopes that after this first tiny home is built, it will become a yearly project for every Advanced Construction class.
“We can use our resources here, sell it and use that profit to start the next one,” he said.
Ainsworth keeps his Advanced Construction class down to eight students on average, which means when they work on projects on campus or in the community that everyone has a job.
“It’s perfect when you walk out to a job site and everybody is busy,” he said.
Ainsworth plans to have the tiny home completed by March. It would be finished sooner than that, but said he only has the Advanced Construction class twice a day, four days a week.
The class will also not be doing the electrical or plumbing.
“The tiny home project is fun,” Ainsworth said. “The building phases are over quick. When you’re building a big floor, it takes a while, but here you frame the floor in one day. The kids don’t get burned out by a phase or lose interested before we move on to the next one. By next week, it will look like a house.”