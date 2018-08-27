COQUILLE — Tim Sweeney is the 2019 Oregon Superintendent of the Year.
The Coquille School District leader was named the 2019 award recipient by the Oregon Association of School Executives and the Confederation of Oregon School Administrators on Monday. Not only is this considered a peak achievement for an educator, but it also puts Sweeney in the running for National Superintendent of the Year.
But when Sweeney first heard the news, he didn’t believe it.
“I’m on the Oregon Association of School Executives, so was asked to leave the room for the vote,” he said, having been one of 21 nominees and 10 finalists from around the state. “Within a few minutes, the executive director told me I was selected for the award. I heard it, but didn’t believe it.”
In a press release from COSA, OASE President Randy Schild commended Sweeney for showing how one person can change an entire community.
“As a community leader and a catalyst for early childhood education, (Sweeney) has committed himself to making his small community one of the best places in the state to raise kids,” Schild said in the release.
“It’s humbling when your peers say, for this one year, you’re pretty darn impressive,” Sweeney told The World. “I want the Coquille School District to be the best district in the state and work hard to make that happen. There are things we believe here that we try to follow, such as if it is good enough for a kid in Portland or Eugene, it is good enough for a kid in Coquille. We won’t let a silly thing like money stand in the way of that.”
Before the Monday morning announcement was made, COSA’s executive director, Craig Hawkins, told The World that educators around the state are aware of Sweeney’s hard work.
“The reality is, we’re aware of the preschool and daycare here in Coquille and feel like Tim and the community came together and found a way because children needed those services,” Hawkins said. “Somehow, some way, in a district that doesn’t have a big budget, Tim and the district delivered. That is a story that goes on with Tim.”
Hawkins recalled a conversation with Governor Kate Brown’s office where he shared why he was coming to Coquille.
“Her staff got excited because they know Tim as a force in early learning, so they said ‘I hope you announce quick so the governor can call and congratulate him,’” Hawkins said. “He is seen in the state as a force in general. He is a consistent presence at the capital, up in Salem, trying to do the right things for kids. I know the sacrifices he’s made to not only do the amazing things he’s done in Coquille, but to have an impact on the state level.”
The COSA release painted a picture of Sweeney’s successes at the Coquille School District, including how he worked to raise the graduation rate from 70 percent in 2009 to 90 percent in 2016. Not only that, but the release pointed out that 50 percent of those graduating seniors had also taken at least one college class before leaving high school.
“Though resources may have seemed limited, Sweeney has never allowed it to limit potential for his students,” the release said. “Coquille has recently added eight new school buses configured with Wi-Fi to provide safe travel for students, as well as a state of the art daycare center to provide families in the community with safe and advanced care for their children.”
But where did Sweeney’s dedication come from? He attributed his desire to go into education to his father and grandfather, who also taught. His grandfather was a teacher in western Pennsylvania, while his dad taught in the Rogue Valley and later became the superintendent at the Butte Falls School District.
Sweeney’s passion to do his absolute best made its first appearance during his 10 years at the Eagle Point School District, where he began as a middle school social studies teacher.
It was 2003 when the economic crisis began and the Eagle Point School District was forced to eliminate junior high sports, including the district’s boys’ soccer team. Now, Sweeney’s son was on that team, who told him that he and his friends still wanted to play.
“So I went to my principal, Wayne Gallagher, and said that I was volunteering for the boys’ soccer job and would also get junior high sports running for a couple years until funding comes back,” Sweeney recalled.
All of a sudden, Sweeney wasn’t just a social studies teacher, but the middle school athletic director, the boys’ and girls’ basketball and soccer coach, as well as the track coach.
“We got a lot of other people to help and one day my son went to the superintendent’s office to ask for donations, who looked at him and said, ‘Didn’t I just cut boys’ soccer?’” Sweeney laughed. “My son told him that I was the coach, so we needed money for officials cost and transportation.”
The superintendent gave Sweeney’s son $20, but the rest of the students held bottle drives and car washes to raise money.
“We had a really bad soccer team, but we played every time,” Sweeney said.
It was also there that he realized it doesn’t matter how big a school district or program is, but that the vast majority of the money goes to people and the rest is used “wisely through the remaining part of the school year.”
Sweeney’s own rise to administrative work happened fast. From Eagle Point Schools he went on to be a high school principal at Butte Falls School District, but at his first board meeting he was told that he would answer to them while everyone else answered to him.
“I tried to understand,” he remembered. “I asked, ‘I answer to the superintendent, right?’”
But he was told the same answer, and in a week the superintendent left. There he filled the role of superintendent, high school and elementary principal, and transportation director.
“There were 190 students, but the paperwork doesn’t change depending on the size of the district,” he said. “That summer in July, I had no idea what to do, so I swept the gym and pulled staples out of the walls. It was an interesting and sharp learning curve.”
He ended up in Coquille when he wanted to see if he could do something special with a bigger district. Since his family vacationed every summer in the Coos Bay area, he thought it was a good next step.
“People thought, after I was hired, that I would stay three or four years and step up, but I felt from the beginning that this is the place I want to be,” he said. “I’ve had an amazing school board and I’ve said it before, but school boards get the results they are looking for. If you’re okay with whatever, then you get whatever. If you demand high quality, you get high quality. This board has pushed me.”
Sweeney is in his ninth year at the Coquille School District and says he plans on staying there for the remainder of his career.
As for the Superintendent of the Year Award, he pointed to the people around him in the district.
“I share this honor with everyone,” he said. “This is not a Tim Sweeney award, this is a Coquille award and recognizing a community that has made its schools top shelf.”