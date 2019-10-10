COOS BAY — The Marshfield Times and The Mahiscan won first place in their categories with the national American Scholastic Press Association.
“This is the first time the Marshfield High School yearbook, The Mahiscan, has won first place at the national level,” said Travis Howard, MHS principal.
He found out the good news last week from Carrie Fields, who teaches junior English and journalism at the high school. According to an email she sent to Howard, The Marshfield Times magazine and The Mahiscan were entered into the American Scholastic Press Association over the summer in June for the contest and critique categories.
“We received feedback … and have learned that both the news magazine and yearbook took first place in their categories,” Fields wrote.
She added that the awards booklet, The American Scholastic Journalist, will be published at the end of the year listing “the hundreds of award winners.”
“It will be sent to all participating schools and will include the award and score book for each individual school,” she wrote. “It is exciting that Marshfield will be listed in this national publication.”
This win for the yearbook stands on previous awards that it won recently in the statewide American Scholastic Press Association competition.
In a previous interview about that victory, MHS yearbook adviser Stephani Howe talked about how she first entered the yearbook as a way to receive feedback. That feedback pointed to the personality profiles as what made The Mahiscan stand out.
“Those profiles are when a couple students are chosen and interviews go in-depth into their talents,” Howe said in the interview about the state competition back in January. “They liked how often we did those and how diverse our student population was in that.”
As for both the yearbook and school magazine winning on the national level, Howard congratulated the students' hard work.
“It is a tight-knit group and they take a lot of pride in their work,” he said. “This is building on their legacy. Anytime we get nationally recognized, it’s amazing.”