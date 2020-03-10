COOS BAY — The oldest building in the Coos Bay School District is being demolished this week.
The almost 100-year-old Harding Learning Center, on 755 S. Seventh Street, is being torn down as part of the $59.9 million Coos Bay BEST Bond. The new Marshfield Junior High will be constructed in its place, scheduled to open in 2021.
“The demolition process on the Harding Learning Center is scheduled beginning this week and the IT department has set up a video stream that will go live (Tuesday) and cover the demolition,” wrote the Coos Bay School District in an email to The World. “The goal (of the livestream) is to allow people to see it, but prevent traffic congestion. Once the demo is complete IT also plans to do a time lapse of the demolition as well.”
The livestream will be active starting at 7 a.m. on tomorrow, but the district said it is unsure when demolition will begin.
To view the livestream, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yozvmKcO7I8&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR0iJ1SGVuOgfX4mTI5teIzgE6heRh3E1H445kv5eKqkt2PaNYeMfV1UDtk.
