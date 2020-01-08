COOS BAY — The sixth-annual Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation’s annual scholarship fundraiser, "Uncorking Opportunity!" will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, at the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute on the Southwestern campus. Everyone is invited to attend.
The wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres event features wines from Kriselle Cellars, Elk Cove Vineyards, Willamette Valley Vineyards, King Estate Winery, Cooper Ridge Vineyard and Sokol Blosser Winery.
Tickets are $75 per person again this year. Thanks to event sponsors, 100 percent of the funds go directly to scholarships.
"Please plan to join us and do share the invitation with friends and others in the community who care about our students’ success," said Foundation Director Elise Hamner.
Tickets are available by:
• Calling 541-888-7209 or 541-888-7211
• Emailing foundation@socc.edu
• Or, go to https://mylakerlink.socc.edu/ICS/Foundation/ to purchase online – go to “Give a Gift or Pledge” and simply note “Wine event ticket(s)”
You have free articles remaining.
This event is a partnership between the Foundation, OCCI, and the following major sponsors: Al Peirce Co., The Mill Casino-Hotel, Banner Bank, Giddings Boat Works, Nasburg Huggins Insurance and Roseburg Forest Products.
Auction items include:
• Tickets to a Winemakers’ Dinner at OCCI with Kriselle Cellars (March 7, 2020)
• Private OCCI Cooking Class (for up to 10)
• Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2
• A one week stay in Hawaii
• "Name Your Own" Scholarship
... and much more.