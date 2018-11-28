COOS BAY — General Education Diplomas, Adult Basic Skills, and English as a Second Language courses are being offered this term at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
“The Transitional Education Department, a college and career preparation program at (SWOCC), will be offering (GED) exam preparation, college and career preparation, (ABS), and (ESL) courses this term,” read a press release from SWOCC. “Students can build a pipeline to enter college, training programs, and jobs in high-demand career areas.”
The Transitional Education program provides information, skills and resources to help participants earn their GED with a flexible schedule for both day and evening classes in a large or small group, and individualized instruction.
“Classes run every term, and cost $57, which includes unlimited access to the Student Recreation Center for the term,” the release said. “Scholarships are available.”
Orientation begins Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the third floor of Tioga Hall on the Coos Bay Campus, located at 1988 Newmark Ave. New students can call 541-888-1593 or visit the campus to sign up.
GED classes are also being offered in Brookings and Port Orford. For information on those courses, call the Curry Campus at 541-813-1667.