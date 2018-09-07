COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College students who have excelled during the summer term of 2018 were honored by placement on the college’s dean’s, honor roll and academic excellence lists. Students must have had at least 12 credit hours.
Academic excellence students earned a 4.0 GPA; Honor roll students earned 3.5-3.99 GPA; and Dean's list students earned a 3.0-3.49 GPA.
Jessica Allen Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence.
Kevin Ballard North Bend OR Academic Excellence.
James Bates Myrtle Point OR Deans List.
Andrew Becerra Newport OR Academic Excellence,
Christian Beckham Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Elizabeth Berget Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Joel Bradshaw Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Lindsey Brown Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Holly Cantrell Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Lisa Carlson Gold Beach OR Honor Roll
Christopher Castle Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Lisa Cook North Bend OR Deans List
Mitchell Cook North Bend OR Deans List
Jacob Copeland North Bend OR Honor Roll
Gina Crawford Coos Bay OR Deans List
Reid Cronk Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Brad Dubisar Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Ryen Duran Medford OR Academic Excellence
Robert Fleming Coos Bay OR Deans List
Jenna Frederick Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Jessie Gallegos Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
David Gomez Coos Bay OR Deans List
Janca Guerra Bustos Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Louise Gutsch Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Rick Guzman Las Vegas NV Deans List
Benjamin Hallmark Coquille OR Academic Excellence
Stephanie Higgins Coos Bay OR Deans List
Darren Hoyt Pacific City OR Honor Roll
Qingbin Jia Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Jaden Justice Myrtle Point OR Academic Excellence
Matthew Kashiwamura Coos Bay OR Deans List
Chase Kazzee Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Brian Kinser North Bend OR Academic Excellence
Alexandria Kruger Coos Bay OR Deans List
Rebeca Larson Bandon OR Honor Roll
Cayanne McKinley Coquille OR Deans List
Levitt Merrill Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Cameron Miller Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence
Danielle Nelson Blythe CA Academic Excellence
Sage Nelson Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Travis Powell Coos Bay OR Honor Roll
Hannah Rodet Dickinson ND Deans List
Savannah Sanders Brookings OR Honor Roll
Ariana Sater-Brown Myrtle Point OR Honor Roll
Brittany Scott Ophir OR Academic Excellence
Joshua Simons Myrtle Point OR Deans List
Academic Standing Report - Summer Term 2018-2019
Jeremy Small Brookings OR Academic Excellence
Amanda Smith Bandon OR Academic Excellence
David Stadt North Bend OR Honor Roll
Michael Tomlin Charleston OR Deans List
Leslie Tovar Coos Bay OR Deans List
David VanDyke North Bend OR Deans List
Matthew Wick North Bend OR Honor Roll
Monica Wiest Coos Bay OR Deans List
Megan Wood North Bend OR Honor Roll
Kathleen Zeman Bandon OR Academic Excellence
Curry Campus
