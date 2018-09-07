Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Education
Bethany Baker, The World

COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College students who have excelled during the summer term of 2018 were honored by placement on the college’s dean’s, honor roll and academic excellence lists. Students must have had at least 12 credit hours.

Academic excellence students earned a 4.0 GPA; Honor roll students earned 3.5-3.99 GPA; and Dean's list students earned a 3.0-3.49 GPA.

Jessica Allen Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence.

Kevin Ballard North Bend OR Academic Excellence.

James Bates  Myrtle Point OR Deans List.

Andrew Becerra Newport OR Academic Excellence,

Christian Beckham Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Elizabeth Berget Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Joel Bradshaw Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Lindsey Brown Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Holly Cantrell Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Lisa Carlson Gold Beach OR Honor Roll

Christopher Castle Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Lisa Cook North Bend OR Deans List

Mitchell Cook North Bend OR Deans List

Jacob Copeland North Bend OR Honor Roll

Gina Crawford Coos Bay OR Deans List

Reid Cronk Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Brad Dubisar Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Ryen Duran Medford OR Academic Excellence

Robert Fleming Coos Bay OR Deans List

Jenna Frederick Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Jessie Gallegos Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

David Gomez Coos Bay OR Deans List

Janca Guerra Bustos Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Louise Gutsch Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Rick Guzman Las Vegas NV Deans List

Benjamin Hallmark Coquille OR Academic Excellence

Stephanie Higgins Coos Bay OR Deans List

Darren Hoyt Pacific City OR Honor Roll

Qingbin Jia Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Jaden Justice Myrtle Point OR Academic Excellence

Matthew Kashiwamura Coos Bay OR Deans List

Chase Kazzee Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Brian Kinser North Bend OR Academic Excellence

Alexandria Kruger Coos Bay OR Deans List

Rebeca Larson Bandon OR Honor Roll

Cayanne McKinley Coquille OR Deans List

Levitt Merrill Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Cameron Miller Coos Bay OR Academic Excellence

Danielle Nelson Blythe CA Academic Excellence

Sage Nelson Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Travis Powell Coos Bay OR Honor Roll

Hannah Rodet Dickinson ND Deans List

Savannah Sanders Brookings OR Honor Roll

Ariana Sater-Brown Myrtle Point OR Honor Roll

Brittany Scott Ophir OR Academic Excellence

Joshua Simons Myrtle Point OR Deans ListSouthwestern Oregon Community College

Academic Standing Report - Summer Term 2018-2019

Jeremy Small Brookings OR Academic Excellence

Amanda Smith Bandon OR Academic Excellence

David Stadt North Bend OR Honor Roll

Michael Tomlin Charleston OR Deans List

Leslie Tovar Coos Bay OR Deans List

David VanDyke North Bend OR Deans List

Matthew Wick North Bend OR Honor Roll

Monica Wiest Coos Bay OR Deans List

Megan Wood North Bend OR Honor Roll

Kathleen Zeman Bandon OR Academic Excellence

Curry Campus

Jeremy Small Brookings OR Academic Excellence

Savannah Sanders Brookings OR Honor Roll

Lisa Carlson Gold Beach OR Honor Roll

For more information, visit www.socc.edu

0
0
0
0
0