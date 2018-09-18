COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College student Rose Garrett has been awarded the Oregon NASA Space Grant Consortium Community College Scholarship for the 2018-2019 academic year. Rose will receive $1,000 to help with her studies this year. This marks the second consecutive year that Southwestern has had a recipient of a Space Grant Scholarship.
Ms. Garrett is an active contributor to the Southwestern community. She serves as club director of the Associated Student Government, is a tutor and mentor for TRIO students, tutors in the Laker Learning Commons, and facilitates supplemental instruction for general chemistry. She is taking four STEM classes this year in preparation to transfer to Oregon State University to pursue a degree in chemical engineering.
Southwestern is an active member of the Oregon NASA Space Grant Consortium. For more information on Space Grant programs and opportunities, www.socc.edu/spacegrant.