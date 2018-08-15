COOS BAY – Talent Search, a Southwestern Oregon Community College TRiO program, is ready to help Coos and Curry County middle and high school students make plans for life after high school. Families with students in 6th-10th grade interested in attending college or technical training programs are invited to apply.
Students will get help with career and college exploration as well as help improving their study skills. High schoolers will get help with the completion of college admissions, financial aid and scholarship applications from Talent Search staff.
Students must be at least 11 years old and a citizen or permanent resident of the United States. Talent Search is geared toward students whose parents did not attend a four-year college and meet certain income guidelines.
Contact the Talent Search Specialist at school or call 541-888-7223 to apply. Students can apply to TRiO throughout the year until the end of their sophomore year. Applications received by Aug. 22 will be eligible for a free Talent Search jet boat trip.
For more information about Southwestern’s TRiO Student Support Services, visit www.socc.edu/studentlife/trio-sss.