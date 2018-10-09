COOS BAY – The Chef’s Table is open again for hungry customers at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
According to a Monday, Oct. 8 press release, SWOCC announced that the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute is bringing back the Chef’s Table under the new management of Chef Randy Torres.
“Starting on Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m., Chef’s Table will return with lunch offering soup or salad, an entrée and dessert for $15,” the release said.
The release listed fall term dates when Chef’s Table is open, starting with Nov. 2 and 16. It is open again after the New Year on Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8, March 1 and 15, and finally May 17.
“The lunches will be at Oregon Coast Culinary Institute,” the release said, which is located on SWOCC’s Coos Bay campus at 1988 Newmark Avenue.
To reserve a spot or for more information, call 541-888-1540.