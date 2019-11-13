COOS BAY — The president of Southwestern Oregon Community College received an award for her work in education.
“It’s been a humbling experience,” Dr. Patty Scott told The World on being selected to win the Oregon Community College Association Howard Cherry Award for Outstanding Community College Administrator.
In a press release from SWOCC on her selection, it highlighted how Scott has mentored other community college presidents and that her leadership with national Achieving the Dream program won accolades for Southwestern.
“(Scott) is invested in Oregon and its community colleges in a way that is personal, all-consuming and lasting,” said Jessica Howard, president at Chemeketa Community College, in the release. “She’s more than one of 17 presidents. She is our collective champion.”
The release mapped out Scott’s time on the South Coast, starting in 1993 when she started working at SWOCC by splitting her time as the director of student services and counseling faculty. Then in 2002, she was named director of education support programs and went on to serve as dean of students in 2006 before being named interim president for SWOCC in 2008.
“During her tenure at Southwestern, Scott served a five-year stint on the Faculty Senate and spent three of those as chair,” the release said. “She received an ‘Excellence in Action’ award in 2005 for her work as chair of a faculty led retention task force that resulted in creation of several new programs and campus cultural change. Scott became the sixth president of Southwestern on December 14, 2009. In 2019, Southwestern was invited as one of only 150 colleges to apply for the prestigious Aspen Award.”
Scott graduated from a small rural Oregon high school in Wallowa in northeastern Oregon and began her higher education pursuits at Lane Community College in Eugene. Scott completed a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Oregon. She went on to earn a Master of Arts degree in College Student Personnel Administration from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and a Doctorate of Education in Community College Leadership from Oregon State University.
Scott is involved in the local community. She is a member of the Bay Area Hospital Board, a parks commissioner with the City of Coos Bay, on the budget committee for the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board, Bay Area Hospital Foundation Board, and is a member of Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary and Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area. She served on the steering committee for Leadership Coos for 11 years and four years as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. She was a trainer for the Ford Family Leadership for many years. Scott also is the past chair of the Oregon Presidents Council and is past treasurer and secretary of the Oregon Community College Association.
Prior to coming to Southwestern, she worked in student services at the University of Oregon and in career services at Roger Williams College (now University) in Bristol, R.I.
Scott told The World she first heard about her nomination for the OCCA Howard Cherry Award back in October. She was selected out of six candidates for the award on Nov. 7 at OCCA’s annual conference held at the Salishan Resort in Gleneden Beach.
“For me this means the work we’ve done here over my career shows that we’ve done something right,” Scott said, pointing to SWOCC’s increased graduation rate that went up by 29 percent, bringing the overall student success rate to 63 percent which is highest in the state. “I’m proud of all the people I work with because it’s not just about me but about all the people who work with the students.”
Though Scott won the award for her work in the past, she is looking ahead to completing more projects for SWOCC. Right now the community college is in the process of completing its 10-year master plan, which includes finishing its new Health and Science Building and deferred maintenance projects. After that, SWOCC will match $2.7 million in renovations to Coaledo and Sumner Halls, which will be vacated once the Health and Science Building is complete.
“We’re working on what we want to do with those buildings,” Scott said. “They will be focused around additional technical education programs, set up with flexible space so we’re nimble to create programs in demand when employers need them.”
Howard Cherry Awards
The Howard Cherry Awards are named for the late Dr. Howard Cherry, a lifelong advocate for education and community involvement. The awards are granted in three categories: Outstanding Community College Administrator, Outstanding Community College Board Member, and Outstanding Community College Advocate. The awards are given to those who, by their contributions to the community college cause in Oregon, have brought statewide recognition to community colleges.