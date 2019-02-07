COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College’s physics instructor Dr. Aaron Coyner was recently selected to join the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Solar System Ambassadors Program.
Dr. Coyner, a solar physicist, said he’s excited to be named an ambassador and looks forward to connecting Bay Area students and community members on up-to-date information regarding NASA’s many missions.
“As always I look forward to providing an educational service to this community,” said Dr. Coyner.
The ambassador program works with volunteers around the country in fostering their community’s interests in NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory missions. It provides a variety of materials and training for its ambassadors.
With that in mind, Dr. Coyner said he’s planning a number of outreach events throughout the year in Coos County that would not only focus on specific NASA missions, but also on a range of astronomical topics.
“If any kind of civic organization or after school programs has an idea for an event I’m more than willing to come in and give a talk,” said Dr. Coyner. “It can be on anything from solar research that I used to do to current solar system explorations.”
As an ambassador, Dr. Coyner said he is also hoping to inspire others in the community to join the program. Currently, he is the only NASA ambassador available on the entire Oregon Coast.
“I am looking forward to speaking at schools and sharing my story on how I got be where I’m at today,” he said.