COOS BAY — Students at Southwestern Oregon Community College have the chance to study abroad in Istanbul, Turkey, this summer.
In a press release from SWOCC, the college is partnering with Bosporus International for offer a study abroad program from July 16 to July 30.
The program is “Confronting Global Problems and Creating Sustainable Futures,” providing international perspectives on three social and ecological topics that include work and livelihood, sustainable food systems, and the politics of consumption and waste, the release said.
“The program employs an experiential approach to learning, combining classroom-based instruction with site visits throughout Istanbul,” the release said. “Students participate in lectures and seminars around each of the core topics, followed by site visits to local farms, farmers markets, and employee cooperatives to allow for a deeper understanding of how the topics are experienced in people’s everyday lives. This approach grounds abstract concepts in concrete experiences and provides students with practical tools they can use to study similar topics in their own communities.”
The course is being co-taught by sociologists Dr. Sara Keene and Dr. Ian Baily from SWOCC, Dr. Carrie Freshour from Delta State University in Mississippi, and Dr. Evren Dincer from Bursa Uludag University in Turkey.
“In addition to the academic instruction and activities, two day-long, professionally-guided trips to historic landmarks including the Hagia Sophia Museum, the Blue Mosque, and the Grand Bazaar are also included in the program,” the release said.
To participate, students must register at www.bosporusint.com and enroll in the summer course, SOC 250: Field Studies in Sociology, through Southwestern Oregon Community College.
In addition, students will also need a travel visa and travel insurance for the trip.
“Any community members, businesses, and/or organizations interested in participating in the program or sponsoring a student from our community to participate in the program are encouraged to contact Dr. Sara Keene, Assistant Professor of Anthropology/Sociology, by phone at (541) 888-7127 or email, sara.keene@socc.edu,” the release said.
For more information about the program, visit www.bosporusint.com or contact Sara Keene.