COOS BAY — Work on the new Umpqua Health & Science Technology Building at Southwestern Oregon Community College is moving forward.
According to a press release from SWOCC, the college entered into a $21.6 million contract with Bogatay Construction Inc. out of Klamath Falls. The new building is going up on the Coos Campus to “modernize and expand science laboratories, and nursing and allied health programs,” the release said.
The site will be prepared by March 22, though the groundbreaking isn’t until Friday, April 12, at the Student Recreation Center at 2 p.m.
The preliminary work on the site includes a fence being placed in part of Parking Lot No. 1 off Campus Way. It will also remove ADA parking in front of the recreation center.
“ADA parking will be open in front of the rec center until Monday, March 25,” the release said. “The college will also begin work on designating ADA parking behind the rec center and Prosper Hall to be completed in April.”
SWOCC is asking for campus visitors to drive slowly near the construction site.
“Please be aware that our students, staff and visitors will be learning new circulation routes, and more foot traffic will be shifted onto College Way,” the release said.
In addition, SWOCC will put in signs to lead students down alternative walkways and is putting in new crosswalks.
“Signs also will installed to direct the public to the new area for Rec Center ADA parking spaces once that project is completed,” the release said.
As for Bogatay Construction, the release said it has been around for nearly 35 years, having done jobs in both Oregon and California.
“Currently, the company is developing a multi-family affordable housing in North Bend – the Deer Spring Terrace project for veterans of the armed forces,” the release said. “The firm also recently completed the Work Skills Technology Center and Founders Hall buildings at Klamath Community College.”
“After 20 years of dreaming, this project is reality thanks to an incredible amount of hard work and support from our community,” said Dr. Patty Scott, SWOCC president, in the release. “We’re excited to invite the community to the groundbreaking to meet the Bogatay Construction crew and local subcontractors as we launch the college’s largest construction project ever.”