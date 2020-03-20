SOUTH COAST — In a first-of-its-kind announcement, Southwestern Oregon Community College is moving all services online as COVID-19 continues to threaten the population.
“To protect the health and safety of our community and students, while continuing to support their success, (SWOCC) will provide services by virtual means beginning Friday…,” read a press release from the college.
This online-only service will continue from March 20 to April 5.
“During this time, campus buildings will be closed to the public and visitors,” the release said. “Only essential staff will be allowed access. We encourage the public and students to access services through phone and email.”
Impacted by these changes are the campus store, though it will be available by phone at 541-888-7351 or by emailing bookstore@socc.edu. Free USPS shipping is available.
The Student Recreation Center is closed until further notice, as are the Athletic Facilities. The library is closed, but on April 6 will be open to students who need access to computers for Wi-Fi or remote learning. The Tutoring Center is also closed until April 6, which will only be open again for students.
The dining services are also closed, but “grab-and-go” meals will be available for students in housing.
During this closure, both campuses and all buildings will be deep-cleaned, the release said, adding that spring term classes will still begin April 6.
“Please plan to continue your education,” the release encouraged. “All (SWOCC) classes will be online for spring term… The college is delaying the start of spring term by one week to allow faculty time to prepare courses. (SWOCC) also will waive the $37 online course fee.”
Even through these changes, college staff is working by phone and email to assist students and community members. For enrollment help, call the following:
- To talk with an advisor Coos Campus: (541) 888-7405
- To talk with an advisor Curry Campus: (541) 813-1667
- To register for classes Coos Campus: (541) 888-7352
- To register for classes Curry Campus: curryfirststop@socc.edu
- Student housing: (541) 888.7635, housing@socc.edu
- Veterans Services: (541) 888-7236, vets@socc.edu
- Financial Aid: (541) 888-7324 and (541) 888-1617, fao@socc.edu
“Please contact the following individuals if you are involved in one of the following hands-on learning programs to determine how those classes will be adjusted,” the release said.
- Welding, Fire Science, EMT, Dental Assisting, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education - CTE Dean, Dan Koopman, 541-888-7312, daniel.koopman@socc.edu
- Nursing - Nursing Director Joannie Miller, 541-888-7342, joannie.miller@socc.edu
- Oregon Coast Culinary Institute - Executive Director Randy Torres, 541-888-1546, randy.torres@socc.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In