COOS BAY – All Southwestern Oregon Community College credit courses will be online for spring term. To better serve its students during the COVID-19 situation, Southwestern is providing the following fee relief for spring term:
1. Southwestern will waive the $37 online course fee.
2. Southwestern will waive the payment plan fee of $32 for spring term.
3. No late fees will be charged to a student for spring term.
4. Students can register for spring term if they have an account balance less than $1,000.
Spring term credit classes begin on Monday, April 6. The Coos Campus library and computer labs on the Coos and Curry campuses will be open to assist only those students who need access to computer and virtual tutoring services. It will not be open to the general public. The college will follow social distancing (6 feet) and other state and federal requirements.
Student Housing remains open for students who must continue to live on campus. Dining Services will provide “Grab-and-Go" meals for students.
Community Education classes will not be held during the month of April.
College staff is working remotely by phone and email to assist our students and community members. For enrollment help, contact the following offices:
• To talk with an adviser Coos Campus: 541-888-7405
• To talk with an adviser Curry Campus: 541-813-1667
• To register for classes Coos Campus: 541-888-7352
• To register for classes Curry Campus: curryfirststop@socc.edu
• Student housing: 541-888-7635, housing@socc.edu
• Veterans Services: 541-888-7236, vets@socc.edu
• Financial Aid: (541) 888-7324 and (541) 888-1617, fao@socc.edu
Southwestern Oregon Community College staff remains in close contact with state officials about the developments with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. To find the most current information concerning the College, visit Southwestern’s Novel Coronavirus Updates webpage.
