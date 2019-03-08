COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation and the Beetham family have created a permanent $500,000 scholarship endowment fund for science students training for careers in engineering, chemistry and physics.
“This is a game-changer. These scholarships will have a huge impact on students and our ability to recruit them into science programs,” said Southwestern Oregon Community College President Dr. Patty Scott in a press release.
The Beetham Family fund will help approximately 20 students annually. It is designed to support students enrolled in demanding science and math courses who want to pursue transfer degrees and specialized careers. Some of the scholarship funds will be available in the 2020-21 school year, when the college’s new Health & Science Technology Building opens.
The Foundation’s scholarship application season runs from Jan. 1-March 1 annually. Each year, the Foundation awards approximately $130,000 to 100 students.
For more information, call 531-888-7209.