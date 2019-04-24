COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College is ending its geology lecture series for the 2018-19 academic year with Dr. Stephen Palumbi.
In a press release about the final lecture, which is Friday, May 17 at 7 p.m., Dr. Palumbi will speak on "The Extreme Life of the Sea: Amazing Ways Animals Live in Amazing Parts of the Ocean.”
Not only that, but representatives of the Charleston Marine Life Center will be present in the lobby starting at 6:30 p.m. and after the lecture with some examples of extreme life of the sea for the audience to observe in person.
“Dr. Palumbi is the Jane & Marshall Steel Jr. Professor in Marine Sciences at Stanford University,” the release said. “He earned his B.A. from Johns Hopkins University and Ph.D. from University of Washington.”
He is also the director of the Hopkins Marine Station and holds a Senior Fellowship at the Stanford Institute for the Environment and has published in many of the leading scientific journals.
“This is a talk for everyone who wants to know the secrets of the sea,” the release said.
The Geology Lecture Series talks are free and held in the Hales Center for the Performing Arts on Southwestern’s Coos Campus located at 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay.
For those not able to attend in person, this lecture will be available on Livestream and archived, with access from the college's website at https://livestream.com/SWOCC/geology2018-19.
For more information, contact Ron Metzger at 541-888-7216.