COOS BAY — A satellite teacher preparation program is kicking off at Southwestern Oregon Community College in partnership with Southern Oregon University.
According to a press release from SWOCC, this educational partnership between the two higher education campuses is “opening the door for new teachers in the coastal region.”
Information about the new program is being held at SWOCC’s Coos Campus, located at 1988 Newmark Avenue, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Tioga Hall, room 105.
“Students from Newport to Brookings have been taking courses through a satellite program for the past two years, and the first cohort of student teachers is in area schools now,” the release said. “They are earning their bachelor’s degree in elementary education and their Oregon teaching license without leaving the region. There is also a process for people who already have a bachelor’s degree to earn a teaching license.”
For more information, call Jaimee Belzer from SWOCC at 541-888-1518 or by emailing universitycenter@email.socc.edu.