NORTH BEND — The 15-year-old male who allegedly made threats against a North Bend High School student has been located by law enforcement this morning.
Both North Bend High School and North Bend Middle School were placed under lock down Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. after a concerned guardian made a call.
“Their student was on their way home and a former student was on their way to the school to shoot some people or kill some people,” said NBSD Communication Specialist for the North Bend School District Brad Bixler in a previous interview. “The guardian was not with the students at the time, but stated that they notified police.”
According to a press release from the North Bend Police Department this afternoon, the department received “a second-hand report that a 15-year-old threatened to ‘kill’ a 17-year-old student … and ‘shoot up the high school.’”
The release said the threat was made on the “smoker’s trail” between the high school and Pony Village Mall.
Law enforcement located the 17-year-old, referred to as Student 1, who told officers that the 15-year-old suspect never threatened him personally or ever made statements about shootings, guns, or threats of gun violence.
According to the release, Student 1 added that the suspect may have been angry with another 17-year-old at NBHS, who is referred to as Student 2. The suspect believed Student 2 is involved with his ex-girlfriend.
“The area was canvassed and searched and the suspect was not located near the schools,” the release stated, and that Student 2 was interviewed and asked for his parents to keep him safe.
“Continued attempts were made throughout the night to locate and interview the suspect, who is not enrolled or attending school,” the release said. “His parent had not seen him in several days, but did not report him as a runaway.”
In addition to that, police presence increased at the North Bend School District even though there was no threat of violence against the student body.
“At 10:30 a.m. today … police located the suspect who expressed suicidal intentions,” the release said. “He is currently being interviewed and mental health services have been contacted.”