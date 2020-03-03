COOS BAY — School districts across the South Coast are bracing for a possible coronavirus outbreak.
On March 3, all school district superintendents are meeting in Coos Bay to discuss the growing epidemic. Coos Bay School District Superintendent Bryan Trendell said he anticipates the meeting to cover proper protocol for a potential outbreak, as well as streamlining communication.
If a coronavirus patient pops up on the South Coast, Trendell said all districts will take the lead from the Oregon Health Authority on whether or not school closures are necessary for deep cleaning of the buildings.
“This meeting will make sure we are on the same page and don’t have one district doing something different than the rest,” Trendell said. “Really, we need to take our direction from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education.”
Since COVID-19 arrived to Oregon, Trendell said school districts have been in daily contact with ODE. In addition, he said state superintendent Colt Gill sent out an email to all superintendents asking for their personal cellphone numbers so communication can be quicker if need be.
“The main thing is we’re constantly in contact with ODE and the Oregon Health Authority,” Trendell said. “They are keeping us updated on new cases around the state … And right now it is important that people don’t get wrapped up in the fear and rumors. This is a particularly tough virus that we haven’t seen before and no one has a built up immunity and we have no vaccinations. That’s the concern. But our national and international authorities continue to work on this.”
Trendell pointed out that COVID-19 is in the coronavirus family of SARS and MRSA. Though the coronavirus is known, COVID-19 is a new strain, which is why it is causing distress.
As part of CBSD’s preparation for the contagion to reach Coos County, Trendell said the district is stocking up on cleaning supplies in case deep cleanings are needed. Extra cleanings are being done daily now as well, from wiping down pencil sharpeners to cleaning off keyboards.
“Our maintenance staff met over the weekend to address the potential of any kind of virus outbreak,” he said. “At the same time, we’re dealing with the tough flu virus right now too.”
In an attempt to get information out to parents and staff, the district published a letter from its head nurse about the virus and how folks can take precautions.
“(The letter) is encouraging people that if they are showing symptoms of a fever and excessive amount of congestion to stay home,” he said. “Sometimes we press on attendance, but if a student is sick they need to stay home. That’s how we stop the spread.”
If the Oregon Health Authority sees the need to close down a local school district, Trendell said CBSD will shut down. He pointed out that some school districts in the nation are talking about possibly being closed for long periods and putting school online, but said that is not an option for rural schools.
“Not every student has online access,” he said. “So that’s not a viable option. There is 14 days for this virus to survive on surfaces, so if there is an outbreak locally we could potentially shut schools down for a couple weeks, but I don’t know what we will do. That is something we will discuss at our meeting (March 3).”
Trendell underscored that the district’s first and foremost concern is the flu. Right now the district is grappling with heavy numbers of sick staff and students.
“We’re trying to get that under control and get kids back to school and staff back to work,” he said. “The letter that our nurse drafted reiterates that the likelihood to contract (coronavirus) is still low. All we can tell people is to take the necessary precautions, especially washing your hands."
