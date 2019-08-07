COOS BAY — Registration is about to open for parents to sign students up for school.
According to a press release from the Coos Bay School District, Marshfield High School packets will be delivered in the mail the week of Aug. 12, while registration at the high school is Aug. 21 for freshmen, sophomores, and seniors. Registration on Aug. 22 is for eighth graders, juniors, and seniors again.
New students should call the school by Aug. 20 to schedule a meeting with a counselor after visiting www.cbd9.net for more information.
“Destinations and Resource Link will be open Aug. 22 and 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for registration assistance,” the release said, both now located at Milner Crest Education Center on 1255 Hemlock Ave., in Coos Bay.
Students for kindergarten to third grade will have information mailed the week of Aug. 23, including forms that need to be returned the first day of school.
Kindergarten to seventh grade registration assistance will be available at the following schools:
Madison (kindergarten to third grade) August 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunset (fourth to seventh) Aug. 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Blossom Gulch (kindergarten to third grade) beginning Aug. 21 between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Millicoma (fourth grade to seventh) beginning Aug 21 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To register students for kindergarten, or for more information call 541-267-1310 or contact school offices when they open Aug. 21.