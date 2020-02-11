COOS BAY — The Southwestern Oregon Community College Family Center has partnered with local family focused organizations to bring a fun and easy 10-week course called “Strengthening Families” for parents and youth ages 9-12 years old. The program is set to begin Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon from 5:30-8 p.m. Each workshop includes a family dinner, separate teen and parent sessions and a family session for practicing the skills of the week. Each family will receive a positive foundation for a strong, drug-free family, in addition to weekly incentives for attending the program.
The Strengthening Families program introduces the following concepts: Our time (15 min daily child-lead interaction), complimenting the good, effective communication, family meetings, making family rules, and positive D=discipline. The program also includes group practice in problem solving and anger management. Outcomes include increased family strengths, resilience and reduced risk factors for problem behaviors in high risk children, including behavioral problems, emotional, academic and social problems. For more information on this research-based, internationally recognized program, visit www.strengtheningfamilies.org.
Child care for siblings is available. Register for the workshops by calling the Family Center at 541-888-1588 or the Boys & Girls Club at 541-267-3635.