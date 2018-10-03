COOS BAY — The 1881 headstone is being returned to Coos Bay on Friday.
The white marble headstone of children Clara Ethel and Joseph L. Bailey was stolen during the January 2017 snowstorm and not seen again until April of this year.
“It was when we were doing the Earth Day projects with Marshfield High School students that Coos Bay Police called to say that it had been found in San Francisco,” remembered Cricket Soules, volunteer at the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery where the headstone was taken.
The headstone was called in by a woman who thought it had been a garden ornament, but found the names of the children online only to realize it was real and missing.
Soules initially picked it up in June from the San Francisco Police Department.
“They brought out a bankers box where it was wrapped in bubble wrap,” she said. “There was a chunk of something else in there of a headstone belonging to an Italian lady who died in 1926, but that was not our headstone. It is why we first got information that it was in pieces, but ours is intact.”
Authorities still aren't sure who took the headstone, or how it ended up as a lawn ornament in California.
The headstone hasn’t been formally returned to the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery yet for three reasons. The first is that Soules wanted Marshfield High School’s eighth and ninth grade leadership class to be part of the event because when it first went missing, they pushed the story across social media.
“If you Googled the names of the children, you would find it and that’s how the Park Police knew to contact Coos Bay Police,” Soules said. “They wanted to have an opportunity for a photo op and a lot of people in town were concerned about it, so now we can all be there for its return on Friday.”
Not only that, but October is Historic Cemeteries Month. Soules sees the headstone being returned as a way to remind the public to treat local cemeteries with respect.
“If you haven’t been to the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery, visit,” she encouraged.
Friday, Oct. 5, is also the start of Oregon’s Week of Culture, which pushes people to get out and enjoy their community’s history.
“The headstone, back in 1881, would have originally arrived in Coos Bay, or Marshfield as it was called back then, by boat,” Soules said.
To reenact what that may have looked like, Soules made arrangements with the captain of the Lady Washington to present the headstone to the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery volunteers on Friday just before the Wine Walk at 4:45 p.m.
“It will be at the city dock,” Soules said. “The Lady Washington will have it on board, so if you take a tour you can see it.”
To fill in the headstone and Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery’s history, Soules explained that the Bailey children were first buried in the Old Marshfield Cemetery off Telegraph Hill.
“When they thought they’d build a hospital there, one way to get out of jail early was to dig up the bodies and move headstones from that cemetery to the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery,” Soules said.
The headstone itself was carved in Vermont and then sent to Coos Bay for final inscriptions. To get it to Coos Bay, since there was no Panama Canal back in 1881, it took six months for the headstone to reach San Francisco, Calif. From there it arrived by boat to Coos Bay.
“We thought to reinforce the idea of how important the Coos Bay maritime history is here by having the Lady Washington be involved,” Soules said. “The Lady Washington is not the right era, but it works to emphasize that it would have come in by boat.”
Tom Leahy, director of the Coos Bay Boat Building Center collaborates with Gray’s Harbor Historical Seaport in hosting the tall ships many visits to the Bay Area.
“One of the biggest reasons I really like when the boats come is that it’s a commemoration of the ship building history in Coos Bay,” said Leahy. “With Lady Washington here, people can come and see a very traditional wooden vessel that is very similar to the ships that were built here before.”
According to Soules, the eighth and ninth grade leadership class at MHS is excited to have it back.
“The headstone will be put back where it belongs sometime this month,” Soules said.